PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins say both Sidney Crosby and Jeff Carter will be game-time decisions for Saturday’s game against the New Jersey Devils.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby Will Miss Start Of Camp After Undergoing Wrist Surgery
Head coach Mike Sullivan released the news Friday afternoon.
Coach Sullivan says that Sidney Crosby and Jeff Carter will both be game-time decisions for Saturday's contest versus New Jersey.
If he plays, Crosby would be making his season debut after having wrist surgery late this summer.
Earlier this week, Sullivan said, “The timeline on how we deal with Sid we will keep internally. He is getting closer and closer. We consult with our medical staff over the course of each day. We are trying to make sure to put Sid in the best position to be successful.”
He underwent surgery in early September.
Carter is coming off of COVID-19 protocol.
