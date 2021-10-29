TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Graffiti, Local TV, Michael Coliane, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are looking for the man behind some graffiti around the city.

READ MORE: Reward Offered For Information About Unsolved 2016 Beaver Co. Homicide

An active warrant has been issued for Michael Coliane of Upper St. Clair.

READ MORE: ALCOSAN Raising Rates For By 7% Until 2026

He is wanted for tagging the Exercise Warehouse in Bloomfield and other businesses in the East End.

Police say Coliane uses the tags “EM” or “EME” and spray paints anti-government and vulgar phrases.

MORE NEWS: Community Celebrates Shaler Woman's 100th Birthday

Coliane drives a silver Kia Soul and police say he’s often in Bloomfield and Shadyside.