By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are looking for the man behind some graffiti around the city.READ MORE: Reward Offered For Information About Unsolved 2016 Beaver Co. Homicide
An active warrant has been issued for Michael Coliane of Upper St. Clair.READ MORE: ALCOSAN Raising Rates For By 7% Until 2026
He is wanted for tagging the Exercise Warehouse in Bloomfield and other businesses in the East End.
Police say Coliane uses the tags “EM” or “EME” and spray paints anti-government and vulgar phrases.MORE NEWS: Community Celebrates Shaler Woman's 100th Birthday
Coliane drives a silver Kia Soul and police say he’s often in Bloomfield and Shadyside.