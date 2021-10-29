PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning!

Rain is around this morning and we will see at least a chance for rain through Sunday morning. The timing of rain is a lot more clear now and there are a couple of surprises in my opinion when it comes to when we will see the best chance for rain.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

For today the heaviest and steadiest of rain should arrive after 11:00 a.m., sticking around through 4:00 p.m. After 5:00 p.m., just isolated showers are expected for the rest of the night.

Highs today should hit the upper 50s with morning lows this morning in the low 50s.

There is a wind advisory in parts of the area through 8:00 p.m. with wind gusts in the Laurels and surrounding communities potentially topping 45mph.

While low, the first morning run of model data showed a chance for stronger storms briefly occurring on Saturday during the late afternoon hours.

New model data is now pulling back on that. Either solution could easily happen.

It will mainly depend on if we get a run of dry weather with a little sunshine or not.

If we see sunshine early Saturday afternoon, our storm chances will climb. There is a lot of uncertainty still on what to expect exactly on Saturday.

Oddly enough I have more confidence in what you should expect on Sunday with spotty showers around through noon and then windy weather setting up for the rest of the day.

Sunday highs will be back in the upper 50s after seeing highs in just the low 50s on Saturday.

Looking ahead you may want to decide how you want to protect your plants by the end of this weekend with frosty morning weather possible as soon as Tuesday now.

The change comes from me dropping Tuesday rain chances.

Clear skies should easily allow morning temperatures to dip to below 38 on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.