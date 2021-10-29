By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BETHEL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Armstrong County Coroner’s Office says a missing 59-year-old man has been found dead.READ MORE: Fayette County Mother Charged In Death Of 11-Year-Old Son
READ MORE: After Pittsburgh-Area School Districts Respond To Threats, Administrators Left Wondering What They Can Do
Officials say Todd Tremont of Ford City was discovered in the Allegheny River at Lock No. 6 in Bethel Township on Friday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
He had been missing for more than a week. The coroner says no foul play is suspected.MORE NEWS: Supply Chain Issues: 'There Really Are Problems Everywhere,' Even For Small Companies
Police are investigating.