By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BETHEL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Armstrong County Coroner’s Office says a missing 59-year-old man has been found dead.

Officials say Todd Tremont of Ford City was discovered in the Allegheny River at Lock No. 6 in Bethel Township on Friday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He had been missing for more than a week. The coroner says no foul play is suspected.

Police are investigating.