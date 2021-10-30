By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Election Day is just three days away.
So if you haven’t mailed back a mail-in ballot, you might consider making a delivery this weekend.
For Allegheny County voters, the county office building located at 542 Forbes Avenue is the only place to do so.
It will have ballot returns in the lobby with different hours every day through Election Day.
On Monday, November 1, it will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, November 2 from 7 a.m to 8 p.m.
In Westmoreland County, there are several options this weekend.
There’s a drop box at the county courthouse in Greensburg open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.
They will also be available from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, the Monessen Probation Office and WCCC in Murrysville.