By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — All across the Pittsburgh area today, the ghosts and ghouls were out as communities celebrated Halloween.
On Saturday, Bethel Park held its annual parade to kick off a weekend of activities.
There was also a celebration in Mt. Lebanon today as the annual Halloween Parade returned.
Kids all along the parade route got a head start on the candy collecting before trick or treating tomorrow night.