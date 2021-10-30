TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — All across the Pittsburgh area today, the ghosts and ghouls were out as communities celebrated Halloween.

On Saturday, Bethel Park held its annual parade to kick off a weekend of activities.

There was also a celebration in Mt. Lebanon today as the annual Halloween Parade returned.

Kids all along the parade route got a head start on the candy collecting before trick or treating tomorrow night.