By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In Pittsburgh, men and women who served our country were showing off their art skills today at the inaugural Military Arts Festival.READ MORE: Bethel Park, Mt. Lebanon Kick Off Halloween With Parades
Created by veteran’s service organization CIVEASE, the festival showed off over a dozen artists who are connected to the military.READ MORE: Candy Expert In Pittsburgh Weighs In On Most Popular Brands For Halloween This Year
“As a veteran myself, a lot of us have difficulty transitioning out,” Anthony Stough, founder of CIVEASE, said. “So we wanted to celebrate something that not a lot of people see within veterans. We wanted to showcase a lot of the creativity.”MORE NEWS: Several Mail-In Ballot Dropoff Options Available In Allegheny, Westmoreland Counties
All of the proceeds will go toward career development and other programs for veterans and their families.