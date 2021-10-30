PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are above normal starting off our day and highs today will be seasonable.
The chance for rain increases as the day goes with low pressure lifting out of the Ohio Valley.
Most areas will need the umbrella for Trick-or-Treat tonight.
Tomorrow morning, we will have some left over showers then dry out through the afternoon.
Highs will stay around average and by the evening we will be dry for Trick-or-Treat.
Fall foliage around the region is at its peak until Wednesday so make sure you go out and see the bright colors while they last!
Most areas north and along the ridges are fading.
Next week we have much cooler weather with temperatures below average for our highs and lows.
The big thing is that we could even see some the first rain and snow showers Thursday.
No accumulation is expected but it looks like flurries could be flying around at night!
