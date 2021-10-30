By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Joe Wise, a Republican candidate for Allegheny County Council, has passed away, according to the Republican Committee of Allegheny County.

Wise attended Moon Area High School and studied at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Duquesne University.

He went on to work for U.S. Representative Austin J. Murphy and U.S. Senator Harris Wofford and in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

He came back to Pittsburgh and Moon Township to work in local government.

Wise was on the ballot for the open seat being left by current District 1 Council Representative Thomas Baker.

“Personally, I will miss his wonderful sense of humor and his drive to make his community a better place for everyone. Joe always lit up whatever room he walked into and never took himself too seriously. His loss will be felt by so many for a long time,” Allegheny County Councilman Sam DeMarco said.

