By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the Penguins take the ice tonight for their game against the New Jersey Devils, they’ll be doing so with Sidney Crosby as part of the team for the first time this season.
SIDNEY CROSBY IS PLAYING HOCKEY TONIGHT!!! pic.twitter.com/j0Mrr4hKBi
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 30, 2021
Crosby has yet to play this season, sidelined following offseason wrist surgery.
This will be Crosby’s 17th season with the team, tying Mario Lemieux for the franchise record for most seasons played for the Penguins.
The Penguins have started the season with a 3-2-2 record.
Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena.