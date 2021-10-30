TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
Filed Under:Arson, Irvis Hall, Local News, Pittsburgh News, University Of Pittsburgh, University of Pittsburgh Police

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An arson investigation is underway on Pitt’s campus after a fire extinguisher exploded in an oven on Saturday morning.

According to the University of Pittsburgh, police officers and firefighters were called to Irvis Hall around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday for the report of an oven explosion in the common area on the ground floor.

Police officers and arson investigators found that a fire extinguisher exploded after being placed in a hot oven.

No injuries were reported.

No suspect descriptions have been provided by the University.

