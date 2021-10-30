By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An arson investigation is underway on Pitt’s campus after a fire extinguisher exploded in an oven on Saturday morning.
According to the University of Pittsburgh, police officers and firefighters were called to Irvis Hall around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday for the report of an oven explosion in the common area on the ground floor.
Police officers and arson investigators found that a fire extinguisher exploded after being placed in a hot oven.
No injuries were reported.
No suspect descriptions have been provided by the University.
