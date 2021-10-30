By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — President Joe Biden announced a deal at the G-20 Saturday to ease tariffs on aluminum and steel from the EU.
"We appreciate and applaud President Biden and his Administration for standing strong in support of American-made steel and American workers," said a spokesperson for the United States Steel Corporation, based in Pittsburgh, said.
US Steel added that federal involvement is necessary for reducing the carbon footprint of steelmaking:
"As the first American-headquartered steel company to publicly set a 2050 net zero carbon goal, U. S. Steel also welcomes the announcement of the global arrangement discussion focused on both overcapacity and reducing the carbon intensity of steelmaking."
Meanwhile, the EU is dropping tariffs on American brands like Harley Davidson and products like Kentucky Bourbon.