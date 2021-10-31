TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Fans went wild with praise and applause after the game.
Filed Under:Ben Roethlisberger, Cleveland Browns, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CLEVELAND, Ohio (KDKA) — Despite all obstacles, the Pittsburgh Steelers managed to turn around the game and won 15-10 over the Browns.

READ MORE: Friends And Family Gather To Remember Taylor Lee Banks 7 Years After His Death

The team was away this weekend, but that did not stop Steelers fans from showing up to FirstEnergy Stadium to cheer them on.

READ MORE: 2 People Taken To Hospital After Car Crash In Elizabeth Township

After the fourth quarter wrapped up, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger approached the stands and gave a fan his gloves.

When he started walking off of the field, Steelers fans loudly applauded him even as he went into the tunnel.

MORE NEWS: Police Investigating Reported Armed Robbery Near Penn State's Campus

After three wins in a row, the Steelers look to continue that streak when they face off against the Chicago Bears on Monday, November 8.