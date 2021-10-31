By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CLEVELAND, Ohio (KDKA) — Despite all obstacles, the Pittsburgh Steelers managed to turn around the game and won 15-10 over the Browns.
The team was away this weekend, but that did not stop Steelers fans from showing up to FirstEnergy Stadium to cheer them on.
After the fourth quarter wrapped up, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger approached the stands and gave a fan his gloves.
Ben Roethlisberger gives his gloves away to a fan at the end of the game and then gets a huge ovation from the Steelers fans running off the field into the tunnel @KDKA @_BigBen7 pic.twitter.com/J9NROAcpLU
— Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) October 31, 2021
When he started walking off of the field, Steelers fans loudly applauded him even as he went into the tunnel.
After three wins in a row, the Steelers look to continue that streak when they face off against the Chicago Bears on Monday, November 8.