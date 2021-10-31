By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The home of the Hays Bald Eagles could soon become Pittsburgh's newest city park.
This week, the city council voted to advance a bill to buy the land in Hays Wood for $1 from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).
Councilman Corey O’Connor tells the Trib the plan is to treat it like a huge nature preserve with walking trails instead of ballfields.
Since the URA bought the land five years ago for $5 the city has planned to designate it as a public park.
It would be the second-largest public park in Pittsburgh with 642 acres to Frick Park’s 644.