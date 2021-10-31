By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people have been transported to a hospital after a car crash in Elizabeth Township Sunday, according to dispatchers.
Dispatch first received calls about the crash around 4:40 p.m.
This happened at the corner of Long Street and Lovedale Road.
Allegheny County officials say that McKeesport Road will be closed to traffic between Long Street and Lovedale Road for an " undetermined amount of time."
