By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONACA (KDKA) — Seven years ago today, Taylor Lee Banks was hit and killed by a drunk driver while riding his bike on Route 51 in Beaver County.
Today friends and family gathered to remember Taylor and to urge others to stay safe on the roads.
"We're here to make people aware of the drunk driving laws," Beth Ann Banks Scott, Taylor Lee Banks' mother, said. "Taylor was killed by a drunk driver who didn't stop. He was recently released. But we're sharing the memory, and we just would like everybody to pay attention."
The driver in the case was originally sentenced to between 3 and 10 years in prison and was recently released.