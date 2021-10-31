PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to another mild morning with lows near 50.

Light rain showers will taper off through the late morning and afternoon leaving the evening dry for Trick-Or-Treat!

Partly cloudy skies are expected this evening.

Wind gusts will pick up today around 20 mph and overnight it’ll be cooler with lows back near 40.

Fall foliage around the region is at its peak until Wednesday so make sure you go out and see the bright colors while they last!

Most areas north and along the ridges are fading.

Next week we have much cooler weather with temperatures below average for our highs and lows.

We start the work week off dry with sunshine before rain showers arrive Tuesday.

All week highs will near 50 but our lows will be much colder around the freezing mark each day.

The first flurries of the season are POSSIBLE towards the end of the week if we get a quick wave of moisture, but no accumulation is expected!

