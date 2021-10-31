By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins made roster changes after more players have been added to the NHL’s Covid-19 Protocol List.READ MORE: 2 People Taken To Hospital After Car Crash In Elizabeth Township
Defensemen Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel are now on the COVID-19 protocol list, according to the Penguins.READ MORE: Police Investigating Reported Armed Robbery Near Penn State's Campus
To fill the roster gap, defenseman P.O Joseph has been recalled from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
Joesph was just re-assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins earlier this month.MORE NEWS: City Council Advances Plan To Make Hays Wood Newest Pittsburgh Park
After a loss on Saturday, the Penguins are looking to win against the Philadelphia Flyers this Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.