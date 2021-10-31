TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins made roster changes after more players have been added to the NHL’s Covid-19 Protocol List.

Defensemen Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel are now on the COVID-19 protocol list, according to the Penguins.

To fill the roster gap, defenseman P.O Joseph has been recalled from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Joesph was just re-assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins earlier this month.

After a loss on Saturday, the Penguins are looking to win against the Philadelphia Flyers this Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.