TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Ohio, Ohio News

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities are investigating a reported shooting at a Halloween party in an Ohio shopping center that wounded a woman.

Columbus police said officers were called to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital after the 19-year-old victim walked in for treatment.

READ MORE: Police Investigating After Reported Armed Robbery Near Penn State's Campus

She told officers that she was at a Halloween party in Great Western Shopping Center on the city’s west side when she was shot in the left leg.

READ MORE: City Council Advances Plan To Make Hays Wood Newest Pittsburgh Park

Detectives found that invitation sent out via social media drew a crowd that was too large to manage. Police said a disagreement between people attending the party led to the shooting.

No arrests were immediately announced. Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers.

MORE NEWS: Thomas Richards, University Of Pittsburgh Board Of Trustees Chairman Dies

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)