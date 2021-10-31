TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
A campus-wide alert was sent out to the community.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

STATE COLLEGE (KDKA) — State College Police are investigating a reported armed robbery that happened near Penn State University’s campus Sunday.

Police say that the incident occurred at the Fullington bus station around 3 p.m. on the 150 block of N. Atherton Street.

There is an “office area” of the station, where the suspect allegedly entered, hit the clerk with a pistol and broke into the cash register.

He left the office through a side door, according to Penn State Police.

The suspect is still at large and is described as being 6’6 tall, 230 pounds and approximately in his 30s or 40s.

He was wearing all black clothing.

State Police say they have combed the immediate area and found no sign of him.

With no known threat, police have given the green light for trick-or-treating.

Because of its proximity to campus, Penn State Police alerted the campus community.