By: KDKA-TV News Staff

STATE COLLEGE (KDKA) — State College Police are investigating a reported armed robbery that happened near Penn State University’s campus Sunday.

Penn State University Police have alerted the community to a reported armed robbery in the area of 152 N. Atherton St. in State College. #PennState #PennStatePolice — Penn State University Police and Public Safety (@PennStatePolice) October 31, 2021

Police say that the incident occurred at the Fullington bus station around 3 p.m. on the 150 block of N. Atherton Street.

There is an “office area” of the station, where the suspect allegedly entered, hit the clerk with a pistol and broke into the cash register.

He left the office through a side door, according to Penn State Police.

The suspect is still at large and is described as being 6’6 tall, 230 pounds and approximately in his 30s or 40s.

He was wearing all black clothing.

State Police say they have combed the immediate area and found no sign of him.

With no known threat, police have given the green light for trick-or-treating.

We've been asked about Trick-or- Treat and if it is still on. Trick-or-treat is still on for tonight. — State College Police (@StateCollegePD) October 31, 2021

Because of its proximity to campus, Penn State Police alerted the campus community.