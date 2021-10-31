TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was left in critical condition after being stabbed on Pittsburgh’s South Side.

The incident happened just after midnight early Sunday morning near the intersection of S 21st Street and Sarah Street.

Police say the victim was stabbed in his right armpit.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

