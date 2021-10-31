By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was left in critical condition after being stabbed on Pittsburgh’s South Side.
The incident happened just after midnight early Sunday morning near the intersection of S 21st Street and Sarah Street.
Police say the victim was stabbed in his right armpit.
The victim was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.
A suspect was taken into custody at the scene.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
