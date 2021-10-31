By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was shot in McKeesport.
Allegheny County Police say the shooting occurred in the 1400 block of Hamilton Street around 5:30 a.m.
An officer at the scene tells KDKA that a 13-year-old boy was shot.
According to police, the boy was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.
At least a dozen evidence markers were visible throughout the street as police were continuing their investigation.
It’s unclear if police have provided any suspect descriptions.
