PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania voters head to the polls Nov. 2 to cast their ballots in the Municipal Election. Here is the information you need to know to navigate the voting process.

On Election Day, the polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Pennsylvania. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Some voters have already returned mail-in ballots.

In Allegheny County, all 1,323 polling places will be open on Election Day, officials say.

If you are headed to the polls, look below for more information on changes you can expect and tips for first-time voters.

VOTING:

Pennsylvania’s Official Voter Information Website

Polling Places | Mail-In and Absentee Ballots | Provisional Ballots



MASK OR MASKLESS:

All voters are being asked to wear a face covering inside their polling place regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status. However, elections officials say any voter not wearing a mask or covering will not be denied the right to vote.

It says on VotesPA website, “We strongly encourage voters to wear masks out of respect for their fellow voters and for the dedicated poll workers staffing the polling places. Voters who are not wearing a mask will not be denied their right to vote.”

Election officials are also urging voters to bring their own black or blue ink pen and hand sanitizer to their polling place. They are also encouraging safe social distancing guidelines.



HOW TO:

• Vote In Your County

• Prepare For Election Day

• Voting System Demonstrations



WHERE?:

The Allegheny County Elections Division says ballot return is available until Election Day in the lobby of the County Office Building. On Election Day, the lobby will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for ballot return.

• Find Your Polling Place

• Mail-In and Absentee Ballot Information



DEADLINES:

Oct. 18: Voter registration deadline.

Oct. 26: Last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot.

Nov. 2: Election Day; Last day for County Board of Elections to receive voted mail-in and civilian absentee ballots (must be received by 8 p.m.)

Nov. 9: Last day for County Board of Elections to receive voted military and overseas absentee ballots (submitted for delivery no later than 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 1)



COUNTIES:

• Allegheny County •

Elections Division

• Armstrong County •

Elections Department

• Beaver County •

Elections Bureau

• Butler County •

Bureau of Elections

• Clarion County •

Voter Information

• Fayette County •

Election Bureau

• Greene County •

Elections Department

• Indiana County •

Elections Office

• Lawrence County •

Voter Services

• Mercer County •

Elections Office

• Somerset County •

Voter Information

• Venango County •

Election Services

• Washington County •

Elections Office

• Westmoreland County •

Election Bureau



VOTING PROBLEM TO REPORT?

The Department of State operates an Election Day hotline to field concerns about voting and the voting process, both online at ST-VoterReg@pa.gov and over the phone at 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772).

Your County’s Election Office:

County-By-County Map

Tips:

Tips For First Time Voters

More:

League Of Women’s Voters Of Pennsylvania



