By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting a two-day total of 781 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.READ MORE: Mild Or Wild: KDKA 2021-2022 Winter Weather Forecast
The Health Department says the full weekend of data isn’t available from the state yet, and the numbers come from a brief update on cases received through 10 p.m. Saturday.READ MORE: Police: Pittsburgh Man Shot Twice After Breaking Into Ex-Wife's Home In Love Triangle Turned Violent
There have been 7,432 total hospitalizations and 132,673 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,310.MORE NEWS: Police: 11-Year-Old Boy Stabbed To Death In Struggle Over Toy With 9-Year-Old Boy
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: