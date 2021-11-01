BROOKLINE (KDKA) — A woman is facing a number of charges after a fight inside of a local bar. Those charges include assaulting an off-duty Pittsburgh Police detective.

According to police paperwork, 44-year-old Angie Hindman attacked the off-duty detective at the Brook Line & Sinker Bar.

Hindman is accused of going after Michelle McHenry because she is investigating Hindman’s son.

Court paperwork says the incident took place on Saturday night around 11:00 p.m.

Hindman allegedly yelled “You’re not going to come after my son. You’re not going to say (expletive) about my son. He didn’t do nothing!”

Investigators say that’s when she went after McHenry, who was allegedly dragged outside of the bar. Hindman is accused of putting pressure on the officer’s neck and then punching her in the face.

Investigators say at least 17 punches thrown when they reviewed camera footage, and saw McHenry had severe swelling to her face and marks consistent with being strangled.

McHenry allegedly told investigators another man and woman were involved, as well. She was treated for her injuries at UPMC Mercy Hospital.

According to the criminal complaint, McHenry bit Hindman on the leg in self defense.

Hindman was treated at UPMC Mercy before being taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

She is facing charges including aggravated assault, strangulation, and retaliation against a witness.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for later this month.

