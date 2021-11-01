CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The meeting is set to get underway this evening at 6:30 p.m.
Filed Under:Bloomfield, Bloomfield Development Corporation, Echo Realty, Local News, Local TV, ShurSave

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You’ll soon have a chance to weigh in on what will happen to the old ShurSave location along Liberty Avenue.

The Bloomfield Development Corporation is holding a virtual community meeting tonight.

Echo Realty’s plans for the space include a grocery store, rental housing, and an outdoor plaza.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

The developer will present their proposal at the meeting, as well as take questions and comments.

If you’d like to RSVP to attend the virtual meeting, click here.