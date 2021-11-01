By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) – A boy is in the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in North Braddock.
It happened Monday afternoon on Electric Avenue.
Witnesses say the 12-year-old was crossing the street on a bike when he was hit.
The boy's condition is unknown, but an officer told KDKA he was shaken up and talking about his pain.
The driver stayed on scene.