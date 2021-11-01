CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Dan Smyers is a Wexford native and a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University.
Filed Under:Dan + Shay, Heinz Field, Kenny Chesney, Local TV

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Dan + Shay are joining Kenny Chesney for his 2022 stadium tour.

READ MORE: Mild Or Wild: KDKA 2021-2022 Winter Weather Forecast

Country music superstar Kenny Chesney will bring the Here And Now 2022 tour to Pittsburgh on June 11. Joining him will be Dan + Shay as well as Old Dominion and Carly Pearce.

READ MORE: Police: Pittsburgh Man Shot Twice After Breaking Into Ex-Wife's Home In Love Triangle Turned Violent

Dan Smyers, one half of the country duo, is a Wexford native and a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University.

MORE NEWS: Police: 11-Year-Old Boy Stabbed To Death In Struggle Over Toy With 9-Year-Old Boy

Chesney was originally supposed to be in Pittsburgh in the summer of 2020 before he postponed his tour to 2021, eventually pushing it back to next year.