By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Washington County District Attorney will seek the death penalty against two suspects in the murder of a man in February.
32-year-old Sidney McLean and and 32-year-old Devell Christian are accused of killing Nicholas Tarpley at an Anna Lee’s Convenience Store.
Investigators claim the pair shot Tarpley six times while he had his back turned helping a customer.
McLean and Christian were arraigned on Friday.