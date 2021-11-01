CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Washington County District Attorney will seek the death penalty against two suspects in the murder of a man in February.

32-year-old Sidney McLean and and 32-year-old Devell Christian are accused of killing Nicholas Tarpley at an Anna Lee’s Convenience Store.

(Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz)

Investigators claim the pair shot Tarpley six times while he had his back turned helping a customer.

McLean and Christian were arraigned on Friday.