MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – One person was flown to the hospital after a gas drilling rig in Westmoreland County caught on fire.
Dispatchers say the rig on Freeman Falls Road in Mount Pleasant Township caught fire around 2 p.m. Monday.
One person was reportedly burned and flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh.
There's been no word on what started the fire, but it's under control.
