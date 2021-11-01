CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – One person was flown to the hospital after a gas drilling rig in Westmoreland County caught on fire.

Dispatchers say the rig on Freeman Falls Road in Mount Pleasant Township caught fire around 2 p.m. Monday.

(Photo: NewsChopper 2)

One person was reportedly burned and flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh.

There’s been no word on what started the fire, but it’s under control.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.