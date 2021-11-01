By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a two-day total of 7,480 new coronavirus cases and 78 additional deaths.

The data covers up until Saturday. The Department of Health says another two-day total will be released Tuesday.

This brings the statewide total to 1,564,939 cases and 31,455 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 2,754 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 653 in ICUs.

Statewide percent positive decreased to 8.8%.

The state says 13,909,429 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,462,017 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 71.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 5,720,638 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 79,611 cases among residents and 17,339 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 14,386 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 32,537 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

