HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state trooper shot and killed a man who refused to drop a knife during a confrontation on Halloween, authorities said.
Troopers had responded to a domestic complaint in West Hanover Township where they said Glenn Custer, 59, of Harrisburg, was acting erratically and was armed with a knife.READ MORE: City Of Pittsburgh Mandating COVID-19 Vaccinations For Employees
Custer disobeyed commands to drop the knife and was moving toward a trooper and toward the residence where the domestic complaint had been made, authorities said. That’s when another trooper opened fire.
Custer was pronounced dead at the scene.READ MORE: Man Accused Of Dousing Woman, Son With Lighter Fluid
No one else was injured.
The shooting is under investigation.
No other information was available.MORE NEWS: Woman Facing Charges For Beating, Strangling Off-Duty Police Detective At Brookline Bar
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)