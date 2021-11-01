By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One of the country’s best holiday contests is coming back.
The gingerbread house competition will return for the 19th year and will once again be online.
So, get ready to break out the gumdrops, icing, marshmallows, and craft your very best edible house.
From there, you can register for the contest and submit a photo between November 1 and 13.
Winners will be displayed at the City-County Building for Light Up Night and through early January.
You can check out the full rules and regulations at this link.