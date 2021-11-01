PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man shot twice is facing felony charges after police say a love triangle turned violent.

Police say Mark Shearer crossed county lines to break into his ex-wife’s home and hold her alleged new boyfriend at gunpoint.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller talked to neighbors about what they saw and heard.

According to court paperwork, it all started when Shearer broke into his ex-wife’s home in Evans City, Butler County on Saturday night.

Shearer is going through a divorce, and news of his ex-wife’s new boyfriend possibly sparked this alleged attack. Shearer is still recovering at Allegheny General Hospital after getting shot twice by the man he allegedly tried to attack.

It happened at a home along West Main Street. Shearer is accused of breaking into the home and forcing his way into a locked bedroom, where he found his ex-wife and new boyfriend about to take a nap. Shearer is accused of holding a gun to the head of the new boyfriend and yelling more than once, “I’m going to kill you.”

According to court documents, the male victim had a weapon in the room, got his hands on it, and shot Shearer twice – once in the thigh and once in the right shoulder.

Evans City Middle School’s football field is located directly across the street. The field allowed medics to land and Life-Flight Shearer back to Pittsburgh to Allegheny General Hospital for treatment. No one else was injured.

“It’s very sad to hear he was even shot, but he shouldn’t have been there in the first place,” said neighbor Lynn Coe.

“He shouldn’t have been there,” said neighbor Bob Coe.

Shearer’s now facing charges, including burglary, criminal trespass and terroristic threats.

According to the court documents, the ex-wife told police she received a text the day before from Shearer threatening to kill her new boyfriend. She believes Shearer recently found out about her boyfriend and that sparked Saturday night’s attack.

Shearer faced charges earlier this year for threats related to this relationship.