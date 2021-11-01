By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh man is accused of dousing a woman and his son with lighter fluid.READ MORE: City Of Pittsburgh Mandating COVID-19 Vaccinations For Employees
According to the criminal complaint, a woman who was wet “head to toe” told police that Jorden Dotson poured lighter fluid on her and his 10-year-old son. As he was leaving the home on Bergman Street, police say he threatened to shoot up the house with several children inside.
READ MORE: Pennsylvania Trooper Shoots, Kills Man Armed With Knife
Police say the woman told them that the incident started because she didn’t want Dotson to take Xanax.
The woman and boy were checked and cleared by paramedics.MORE NEWS: Woman Facing Charges For Beating, Strangling Off-Duty Police Detective At Brookline Bar
Dotson is facing a slew of charges, including multiple counts of simple assault, endangering the welfare of children and terroristic threats.