GILLETT, Pa. (AP) — An 11-year-old boy was stabbed to death during a scuffle with a 9-year-old boy over a toy in northern Pennsylvania over the weekend, authorities said.
State police in Bradford County said the boys were playing with foam-based toys shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday at a Ridgebury Township residence when a "tug of war" ensued over a foam-based gun.
Police said the younger boy was holding a knife and cut the victim in his left upper chest during the struggle.
The older boy was pronounced dead at Robert Packer Hospital after life-saving efforts. Police classified the case a homicide. No further information was immediately released.
