By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Several roads will be closed for the 2021 EQT Pittsburgh 10 Miler on Sunday.
The race starts on West Carson Street near Station Square and continues through the West End, North Side, Strip and downtown, finishing in front of EQT Plaza on the corner of Seventh Street and Liberty Avenue.READ MORE: Dan + Shay To Open For Kenny Chesney On Stadium Tour
Each mile has a Pittsburgh theme so runners can get the best of the 'Burgh.
You can see all the road closures here.