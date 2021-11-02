PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s Election Day and polling places throughout Western Pennsylvania are preparing to open their doors.
Polling places will open at 7:00 a.m. and remain open through 8:00 p.m.
Anyone in line at 8:00 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
Election experts predict a 30%-35% turnout, attributing some of the drop-off in turnout to be cyclical, but also attribute some of the drop-off to political fatigue.
One of the biggest races in the area focuses on the Mayor of the City of Pittsburgh.
The city will choose between State Representative Ed Gainey or former City of Pittsburgh Police officer Tony Moreno.
The election will make history regardless.
Either the city will elect its first Black mayor, or it will put a Republican in office for the first time since Herbert Hoover was President.
