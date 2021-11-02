By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BRIDGEVILLE (KDKA) — A salon in Collier Township is boarding up the front of their business after a car slammed into it, shattering the front window.

It happened around noon on busy Washington Pike in Bridgeville.

It appears the driver hopped the curb and crashed through the salon.

The people who work at the salon say they have been asking for yellow safety poles to be put in place, because the physical therapy building next door has dealt with this same type of crash twice.

Police and other first responders were called to the scene where they roped off the front of the store.

There appears to be significant damage inside the salon, broken glass and damaged shelving and equipment. An estimate is not yet available.

The driver of the vehicle and one of the salon’s clients were taken to a hospital to be checked out.

#NEW: Driver hops the curb and crashes through this #Bridgeville hair salon. The driver and 1 client went to the hospital. @KDKA 📸 @ismithKDKA pic.twitter.com/qDDLfETiON — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) November 2, 2021

Update: No major injuries after a car drove through the front of Salon Magic Spa in Collier. The driver & a client were taken to hospital as a precaution. A fish tank was destroyed, but fortunately all the fish were saved. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Qu2WWRMEOc — Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) November 2, 2021

A fish tank was also broken in the crash.

