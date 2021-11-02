By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Community College of Allegheny County is offering free commercial driver's license training for current and former members of the U.S. Armed Forces.
CCAC's CDL program is located at Boyce Campus in Monroeville and at the Washington County Center. Classes are Monday to Friday, four hours a day.
Classes start every four weeks, and no prior truck driving experience is required.
For more information or to register, contact Darius Markham at 724-325-6834 or dmarkham@ccac.edu. To complete an inquiry/preregistration form, click here.