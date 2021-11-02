By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WORTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Two patients were flown to the hospital after a crash involving a school bus in Butler County.

Dispatchers say a bus and truck crashed on I-79 near Route 422 near Worth Township. Video from NewsChopper 2 shows that the school bus rear-ended the flatbed truck.

Ladders were seen coming from the driver’s side of the bus next to the third seat, as well as the back of the bus. The front end appears to be totaled.

State Police say both northbound and southbound are closed from the Portersville exit to milepost 102 and drivers should avoid the area.

PSP Butler is currently investigating a multi vehicle crash on I79. Both NB & SB are closed from the Portersville exit to mile post 102. AVOID THE AREA — Trooper Black (@PSPTroopDPIO) November 2, 2021

Two medical helicopters took two patients, although it’s not clear if they were in the truck or bus. An ambulance was also seen leaving the scene.

The side of the bus reads RJ Rhodes Transit. KDKA reached out and the company had no comment.

KDKA is working to find out which school district the bus is from, if any students were on it at the time and the severity of the injuries.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.