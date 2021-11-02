By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A missing man’s body was found by a dam in Beaver County Monday evening.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?
Coraopolis Police say 23-year-old Miasinque Smith was found dead near the Montgomery Lock and Dam on the Ohio River.
READ MORE: North Hills School District Says Parents Responsible For Children's Transportation Should Bus Drivers Strike
He hadn’t been seen since the night of Oct. 23.
His family told police he might have been depressed.MORE NEWS: Supply Chain Issues: How Global Shortages Are Affecting Consumers Nationwide
The Beaver County Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause of his death.