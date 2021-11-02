ELECTION DAY2021 Voters' Guide To The Municipal Election
He had been reported missing more than a week ago.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A missing man’s body was found by a dam in Beaver County Monday evening.

Coraopolis Police say 23-year-old Miasinque Smith was found dead near the Montgomery Lock and Dam on the Ohio River.

(Photo provided by Coraopolis Police)

He hadn’t been seen since the night of Oct. 23.

His family told police he might have been depressed.

The Beaver County Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause of his death.