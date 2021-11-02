ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Thousands of students in the North Hills School District are on the verge of not having a ride to school as a bus driver strike looms closer and closer.
The North Hills School District says that transportation services will not be available for students beginning on Wednesday, November 3.
This includes students who attend North Hills schools, as well as private and parochial school students serviced by North Hills drivers.
The district says it will release detailed plans later this morning.
On Monday, after spending more than two years at the bargaining table, bus drivers and monitors who work for ABC Transit voted 31-6 to reject the contract and authorize a strike.
The union says that it is planning on picketing outside the ABC Transit garage on Hahn Road as soon as Tuesday, but those plans are still being worked out.