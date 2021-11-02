By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State Police have issued a warning to residents to be cautious about an ongoing scam involving Bitcoin.
Troopers say people in Indiana County are getting text messages telling them of unauthorized charges to their PayPal account.
The victims are then asked for personal information and are told to buy Bitcoin at a Bitcoin ATM and deposit it into another account.
On October 20, a Homer City woman reported a loss of approximately $32,000 and on October 23, a Blairsville man reported a loss of $7,430.
Police say if you are in doubt of a potential scam taking place, ignore the call, email, or text message, and contact a family member or your local law enforcement agency.