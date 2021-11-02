By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A third Pittsburgh Police officer has passed away from complications of COVID-19.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Police Lose 2nd Officer To COVID-19 In Past Month
Pittsburgh Police say Sgt. Timothy Werner, 49, died at UPMC Mercy Hospital Tuesday morning following complications from the COVID-19 virus.
Sgt. Werner was entering his 22nd year with the Pittsburgh Police Bureau.
In a statement, Police Chief Scott Schubert said, “It is with deep sadness that I learned of the passing of Sergeant Tim Werner. Tim has been a friend to many and a dedicated public servant for the City of Pittsburgh for many years. It’s going to be extremely difficult not seeing Tim at Police Headquarters every day. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. He will be truly missed.”READ MORE: Funeral Held For Brian Rowland, Pittsburgh Police Officer Who Died From COVID-19
Sgt. Werner worked for many years in Zones 4 and 5. Most recently, the bureau says he worked as a supervisor in the property room at Police Headquarters.
The bureau says Sgt. Werner will be dearly missed by his brothers and sisters in the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.
His funeral will be private.
Sgt. Richard Howe and Officer Brian Rowland both died in October from COVID-19 complications.
