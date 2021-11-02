By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Melvin Ingram is on the move to another team after signing with the Steelers this past offseason.
The Steelers announced the trade Tuesday morning.
We have traded LB Melvin Ingram III to the Kansas City Chiefs for a 2022 sixth-round draft pick. @BordasLaw
The veteran edge rusher signed a 1-year deal with the team in July, playing in the first six games for the team so far this year.
It’s unclear if the Steelers will make any other moves ahead of today’s 4:00 p.m. trade deadline.
