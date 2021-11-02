ELECTION DAY2021 Voters' Guide To The Municipal Election
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
It's unclear if the Steelers will make any other moves ahead of today's 4:00 p.m. trade deadline.
Filed Under:Melvin Ingram, NFL, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers, Sports, Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Melvin Ingram is on the move to another team after signing with the Steelers this past offseason.

The Steelers announced the trade Tuesday morning.

The veteran edge rusher signed a 1-year deal with the team in July, playing in the first six games for the team so far this year.

It’s unclear if the Steelers will make any other moves ahead of today’s 4:00 p.m. trade deadline.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.