By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) — U.S. Representative Glenn Thompson has returned to Washington, D.C. after being treated for and recovering from COVID-19.

Last month, Rep. Thompson tested positive for the virus, and was being treated at the Walter Reed Medical Center “out of an abundance of caution.”

He was later released from Walter Reed and returned to his Pennsylvania home to continue his recovery, while working virtually.

On Monday, Rep. Thompson returned to the U.S. Capitol.

“Thank you to everyone for their support and well wishes,” Rep. Thompson said. “I was fortunate to have mild symptoms and that led to a fast recovery. I am grateful to return to Washington to continue my work on behalf of the people of Pennsylvania’s 15th District.”

Thompson represents the 15th district of Pennsylvania, which includes parts of Butler, Armstrong and Indiana counties.