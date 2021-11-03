By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – CVS Health has announced that now the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for use in children ages 5-11, they will begin administering shots beginning on Sunday.
They are now accepting appointments nationwide, including 44 locations in Pennsylvania.
In order for children to be vaccinated, they must have parental or legal guardian consent as well as be accompanied by an adult.
Patients are asked to schedule an appointment on the CVS website or through the CVS Pharmacy application.