By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Democrat Ed Gainey has declared victory as Pittsburgh's next mayor.
Gainey gave a speech with family and supporters by his side, making history as the city’s first Black mayor. At that time, 67.66% of precincts were reporting with 38,151 votes for Gainey and 15,207 votes for Moreno.
Republican Tony Moreno conceded shortly after.
This victory isn't just my victory, it's a Pittsburgh victory. This City never gave up on me, no matter how tough it got, and I will always believe in Pittsburgh. I know that we can bring this City together. Our rivers and valleys keep us apart… /1 pic.twitter.com/83edpyiEQH
— Ed Gainey (@gainey_ed) November 3, 2021
“Look at the image that we are showing our children. I want our children to see what a city for all looks like. I want our children to see that we don’t separate by divided lines, but we as one community, we as one city are here for them,” Gainey said.
WATCH: Lindsay Ward Reports
He said that Pittsburgh could be safe and affordable, and he promised police-community relations that "don't erode or divide, but unifies and multiplies."
He ended by saying, “When Pittsburgh show up, we blow up.”
#BREAKING Democrat Ed Gainey is giving a speech with his family and supporters by his side. CNN has projected Gainey as the next mayor of Pittsburgh. He will make history as the first black Pittsburgh mayor. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/xGKC0laHTS
— Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) November 3, 2021
Mayor Bill Peduto congratulated Ed Gainey. “I look forward to working with you and your team on a progressive transition for the betterment of all of Pittsburgh. Here’s to the next chapter. Do great things!” Peduto tweeted.
A message from the Mayor. https://t.co/iOhOOaZuKT
— Office of the Mayor (@TheNextPGH) November 3, 2021
In an upset, Gainey defeated incumbent Peduto in May.
Both Pittsburgh mayoral candidates cast their ballots Tuesday morning. As their campaigns came to a close, both tried to convince last-minute voters to buy into their campaigns.
It was still dark as Moreno cast his ballot at Destiny of Faith Church in Brighton Heights. A couple of hours later, Gainey cast his ballot at the Paulson Recreation Center in Lincoln-Lemington.
After both voted, they went to polling locations to drum up support.
If Moreno would have won, he would have also made history as the city’s first Republican mayor since the 1930s.