By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Duquesne Light is reporting a large power outage that left more than 1,000 customers, including Pittsburgh Allderdice High School, in the city’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood without electricity.READ MORE: Norwin School Counselor Faces Drug Charges
As a result, Pittsburgh Public Schools say they dismissing Allderdice students early.
School officials say students who walk and ride Port Authority buses were allowed to leave first.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 425 New Cases, 1 Additional Death
Students who ride school buses and school vans were dismissed at noon.
At its height, Duquesne Light said they had more than 1,300 customers without power in Squirrel Hill.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 3-Day Total Of 10,245 New Cases, 181 More Deaths
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this story.